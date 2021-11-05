Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) PT Lowered to $10.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZY. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 6,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

