Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.