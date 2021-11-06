-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Histogen by 624.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth $101,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

