-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

NYSE DASH traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.68. 2,900,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.27. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

