-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 10,628,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,548. The company has a market cap of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

