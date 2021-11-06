-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 581,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

