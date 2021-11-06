-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,502 shares of company stock valued at $26,891,933. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.40. 285,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,536. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.