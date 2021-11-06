-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock worth $3,325,654. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.45 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.