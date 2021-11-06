-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock worth $3,325,654. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.45 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

