$0.60 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,659. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

