-$0.62 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295,773 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.