$0.93 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

