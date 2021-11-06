$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.26 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 2,718,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

