$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.40. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

SYNH stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,700,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

