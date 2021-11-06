$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 814,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,232. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,835,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,967,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

