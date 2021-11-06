108,728 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.