$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $113.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.08 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $565.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of CASH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. 307,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,905. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

