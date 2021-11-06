115,382 Shares in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esports Technologies stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

