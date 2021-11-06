118,677 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

