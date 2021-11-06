1,200 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock worth $812,205,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

