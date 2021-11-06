12,299 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

