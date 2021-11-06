$137.83 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $137.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $136.65 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $571.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.84 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SJW Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

