14,504 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

