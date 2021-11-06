$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $16.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

