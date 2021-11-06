1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 358.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RADI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

