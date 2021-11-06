1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 62,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.