1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.13 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,860 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

