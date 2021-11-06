1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.86.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

