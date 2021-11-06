1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 80,139 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 128.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

NYSE:BE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

