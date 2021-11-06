1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,733 shares of company stock worth $14,678,173. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $89.81 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

