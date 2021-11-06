1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

