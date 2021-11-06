$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.12. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $139.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

