$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 233.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $129.65 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

