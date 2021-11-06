$2.97 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 643,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

