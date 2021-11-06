20,500 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

