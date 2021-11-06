$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $23.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 9,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

