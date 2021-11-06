23,921 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

