2,659 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.