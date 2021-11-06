$3.31 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $3.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $3.14. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $223.97. 1,083,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

