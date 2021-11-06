$3.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $3.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,799,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.