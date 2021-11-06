$3.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $3.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,799,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.