30,736 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

