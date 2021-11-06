35,110 Shares in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 133.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

