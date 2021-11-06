$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $37.00 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $135.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,690. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,526. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

