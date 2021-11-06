3i Group’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.83 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.27.

TGOPY opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

