$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.