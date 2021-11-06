$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

