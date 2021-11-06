4,000 Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

