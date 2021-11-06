4,077 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

