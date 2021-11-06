$433.56 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $433.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.52 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,464. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.33%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.