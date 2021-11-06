$445.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $445.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.50 million and the highest is $447.70 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

