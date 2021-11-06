$5.82 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.32 and the lowest is $5.11. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.92 to $30.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $30.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $32.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

ORLY stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $638.08. 311,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,122. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.