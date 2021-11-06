$545.75 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $545.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.45 million and the highest is $559.28 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $327.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

